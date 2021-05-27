Solvay (SOLVY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS: SOLVY) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Solvay had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2021 – Solvay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Solvay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – Solvay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2021 – Solvay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Solvay SA has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

