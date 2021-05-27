South Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $362.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.