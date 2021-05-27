Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $876.48 Million

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report sales of $876.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $873.11 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 210,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,854,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.