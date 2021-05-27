Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

Shares of CHTR opened at $693.50 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

