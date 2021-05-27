Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

SPKE opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

