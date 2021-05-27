Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $62,880.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

