SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Hits $48.38 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.69 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00959497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.09436793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00092834 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,074,778,638 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

