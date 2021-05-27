SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.27 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

