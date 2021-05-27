Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on September 24th

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.06 million and a PE ratio of 94.50. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

