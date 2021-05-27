Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a market capitalization of £990.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

