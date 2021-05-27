Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 142.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:SPI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The stock has a market cap of £986.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

