Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

