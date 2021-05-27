Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $46.65

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $48.51. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 21,570 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

