Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.01.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

