Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SBLUY stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

