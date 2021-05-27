Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in TransUnion by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TransUnion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

