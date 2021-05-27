Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.89 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.