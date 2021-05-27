Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in APA were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.