Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.13 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $181.74 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

