Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 455 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

