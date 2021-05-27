Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

EXAS stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

