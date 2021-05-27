Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,913 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,399,040.00. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,942 shares of company stock worth $40,871,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

