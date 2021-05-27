State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $161.58 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $161,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.64. 170,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,838. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

