State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $254,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP remained flat at $$148.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 75,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

