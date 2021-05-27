State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,320 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $427,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 216,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

