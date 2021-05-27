State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,050 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $189,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

LIN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.60. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,927. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $191.51 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.