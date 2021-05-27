State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,625 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $123,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,705,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,341.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,830. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,370.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,221.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.