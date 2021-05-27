StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

