Stephen J. Priest Sells 7,692 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBLU traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 3,820,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

