STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.89. 970,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

