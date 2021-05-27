STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann Sells 4,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

