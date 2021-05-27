Stifel Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by 240.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.