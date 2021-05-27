Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $259.04 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.