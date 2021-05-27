Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iStar Put Options (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. iStar has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. iStar’s payout ratio is -50.57%.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

