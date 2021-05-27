Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Winnebago Industries Call Options (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average daily volume of 1,304 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

