Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,733 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of HOG opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.