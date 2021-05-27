Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Call Options (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 23,955 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the typical volume of 2,259 call options.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.