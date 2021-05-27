Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 18,846 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 87.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

