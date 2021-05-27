Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

