Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

