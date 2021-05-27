Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $402,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

