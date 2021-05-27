Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.