Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.12

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $49.32. Strattec Security shares last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 8,441 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

