Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.77).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 293.15 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £605.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.46.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

