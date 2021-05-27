Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.95.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
