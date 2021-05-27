Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

