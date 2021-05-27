Subhadeep Basu Buys 3,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Subhadeep Basu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

Shares of BHLB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

