Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZU. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.30 ($15.65) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.78 and a 200-day moving average of €13.07.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

