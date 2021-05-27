Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 930 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

