Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

