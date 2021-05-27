Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $692,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 959.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 131,012 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

